Russian employers most often explain the refusal to hire young people aged 18-24 by the fact that young people are irresponsible and undisciplined. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the research of the service “Rabota.ru”.

Another 56 percent of company representatives cite discipline problems as a reason not to consider such candidates, and 45 percent of those surveyed noted that salary expectations of young job seekers were too high.

Also, 37 percent of respondents indicated that lack of work experience prevents them from hiring young specialists, and 33 percent said they lack work skills. In addition, 30 percent of business representatives said that young people, in their opinion, do not know how to accept criticism.

About a quarter of the respondents would not hire young jobseekers due to their inability to cope with stress, and one in five employers pointed to the dependence of young people on electronic devices.

The lack of recommendations from the previous place of work turned out to be a disadvantage for 6 percent of the respondents, for 5 percent – the desire of candidates to have children, and for 4 percent – the lack of connections with the applicant. Also, 16 percent of business representatives said they did not see the advantages of young applicants over older employees at all.

Only 13 percent of those surveyed are always ready to consider a young person’s candidacy. Companies that want to hire young people note the flexibility of mind and creativity – 29 percent, a quarter of the respondents emphasized the ability to quickly adapt and join the team, another 24 percent would hire a young specialist because of low salary expectations.

Earlier, the regional director of the recruiting firm Hays, Eliza Kirkby, said that the first thing employers look at is the candidate’s communication style on the Internet. The specialist also noted the importance of the time of publication of posts. For example, a company may notice that a job seeker is extremely active on social media during working hours and, because of this, may not hire him.