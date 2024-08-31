Russian Emergencies Ministry Helps Serbia Extinguish Major Fire in Zagubica

Russian Emergencies Ministry employees are helping to extinguish a major fire in the municipality of Zagubica in eastern Serbia, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the Russian ministry.

“Employees of the Russian-Serbian humanitarian center, together with the fire department of the Niš municipality and the volunteer fire department, are working at the site of the fire in the village of Žagubica,” the statement said.

Russian drones are participating in the firefighting, helping firefighting helicopters. The fire currently covers 1.3 thousand hectares. Aircraft have already dropped over 60 tons of water on the fire sites.

Earlier it became known that Serbia buys Russian gas at the best price in comparison with other European countries. This was stated by the Minister without portfolio in the Serbian government Nenad Popovic. In addition, Serbia does not intend to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation, the country’s President Aleksandar Vucic pointed out.