The trial of the former head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Kuban has begun in the case of repairs to fire stations

The court has begun hearing the criminal case of the former head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Krasnodar Territory, Lieutenant General Oleg Volynkin, who is accused of abuse of power during the repair of fire stations in Sochi. This was reported by “Kommersant”.

According to investigators, in 2021, General Volynkin instructed his subordinates to transfer 7.4 million rubles to businessman Andrei Koltsov for the purchase of sand and gravel mixture, bitumen, concrete, reinforced steel, sand for the repair of fire stations in the center of Adler and the Olympic Park. At the same time, the head of the Kuban Ministry of Emergency Situations did not make sure that the materials were delivered in full, which the supplier took advantage of and stole three million rubles from the budget through padding. Koltsov received a suspended sentence for this.

In September 2023, Volynkin was arrested, but a few months later he was transferred to house arrest. He denied his guilt, claiming that he trusted his subordinates too much.

