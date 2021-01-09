The Russian Embassy in Indonesia reported that, according to preliminary information, there were no Russians on board the crashed Sriwijaya Air plane.

A Facebook post from the diplomatic mission said an official request was promptly sent to the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency. “According to the preliminary information received, there were no compatriots on board the plane,” the embassy noted, adding that the information continues to be updated.

Earlier it became known that the passenger Boeing 737-500 of the Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air, flying from Jakarta to the city of Pontianak, disappeared from the radar. Later, the media reported that the liner fell in the waters of the Java Sea and that wreckage and fragments of bodies were found at the crash site. According to some reports, there were 59 people on board.