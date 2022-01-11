The Russian Embassy in Washington has responded to US calls to “withdraw troops” from Ukraine. It is reported by TASS…

As the diplomatic mission said, Russia continues to conduct military exercises on its territory, so the deployment of troops is a sovereign affair of the country.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said at a press conference following talks with the United States on security guarantees in Geneva that the Russian side had assured US partners that the Kremlin had no plans to attack Ukraine.