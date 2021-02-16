The Russian embassy in Estonia responded to the statement of the parliament of the Baltic republic, which called for new anti-Russian sanctions. Reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the Russian diplomatic mission.

According to the statement of Russian diplomats, the appeals of the Estonian parliamentarians add “a lot of negativity” to the already tense atmosphere of relations between the two countries. The statement says that if the members of parliament, “mired in the swamp of Russophobia,” wanted to do just that, then they have achieved their goal.

The Russian diplomatic mission in Talin also noted that the formation of a new government in Estonia, it would seem, gives a chance to restore contacts in order to solve the accumulated problems. However, already in the first days of the new Cabinet of Ministers, statements were made about the absence of “grounds” for building relations with Russia.

Earlier, the Estonian parliament called on the European Union (EU) to develop a policy of sanctions against Moscow. The corresponding statement in defense of civil liberties in Russia, the deputies adopted on Monday, February 15.