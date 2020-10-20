The Russian Embassy in the United States rejects the accusations of the American side against Russian citizens in hacker activities and “destabilizing” activities around the world, reports RIA News…

A representative of the diplomatic department told the agency’s correspondents about this.

We will remind that earlier the US Department of Justice brought charges of cybercrimes to six citizens of the Russian Federation. Washington suspects the Russians of hacking, as well as cooperation with the headquarters of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

The diplomatic mission notes that such news stories “have nothing to do with reality” and are aimed at “stirring up Russophobic sentiments” and “launching a witch hunt.”

The embassy spokesman also stressed that for several years now the US authorities have been consistently destroying Russian-American relations and artificially imposing a “toxic perception of Russia” on the population.

According to the diplomat, Russia has no and had no intentions to engage in “destabilizing operations”, since this does not meet the country’s foreign policy and national interests, as well as understanding how relations between states are built.

“Russia respects the sovereignty of other countries and does not interfere in their affairs,” the agency’s source said.

Note that on the eve of the British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said that the Russian special services with the help of cyber attacks tried to disrupt the Olympics in Tokyo before it was postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.