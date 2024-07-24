Embassy: Russia is looking into Spain’s refusal to allow the frigate Shtandart to sail

Russia is looking into Spain’s refusal to allow the historic frigate Shtandart to arrive in the port of Vigo in the northwest of the country on July 24, the Russian embassy in Madrid said, reports RIA News.

At the same time, representatives of the embassy emphasized that the frigate’s crew or its owner have not yet made any requests for assistance.

Earlier, Spain, following France, refused to let the Shtandart into its port of Vigo, which was supposed to stay there until August 15. The reason for such demands is said to be the ban on the presence of Russian ships in the ports of the European Union (EU). However, the Shtandart was sailing under the flag of the Cook Islands.

The ship was supposed to stay in Vigo until August 15. The purpose of the visit is to participate in the Iacobus Maris Route festival.