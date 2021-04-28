The Russian Embassy in Sudan has denied claims that Khartoum has suspended an agreement to build a Russian naval base in the Red Sea. The diplomatic mission reported this in Instagram…

“The embassy emphasizes that the stated statements do not correspond to reality, whatever the so-called“ sources ”say. The Russian Embassy in Khartoum has not received any notifications from the Sudanese side, ”the message says.

The suspension of the agreement pending its approval by the parliament, the Sudanese Sovereign Council or the government of the country became known the day before, on April 28. It was also reported that along with the freeze on the construction of the base, Sudan banned any new deployment of the Russian military in one of the republic’s bays. The Sudanese Foreign Ministry noted that they have no information about the freezing of the agreement.

The creation of a Russian logistics center for the Navy in Sudan was announced in November 2020. Under the terms of the document, the African republic provides land for the Russian Navy station. It will be possible to place no more than four ships there, including those with a nuclear power plant.