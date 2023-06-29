The Russian embassy in Colombia spoke this Wednesday after the attack on Tuesday in a Ukrainian city in which they were affected the writer Héctor Abad, the former Peace Commissioner Sergio Jaramillo and the Colombian journalist Catalina Gómez.

“It is with great regret that we learn of the events in Kramatorsk. In our opinion, the city near the front, which has become an operational and logistic-military hub, is not an appropriate place to taste Ukrainian cuisine,” the embassy wrote in its statement. twitter account.

In another tweet, he added: “Of course we are happy that for the slightly injured (Colombian) citizens that reckless trip has not turned into an irreparable tragedy. We insist that the representatives of the friendly Colombian people refrain from visiting territories and places of warfare.”

The pronouncement is known hours after the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, asked to send a diplomatic note of protest to Russia after the attack in which Abad, Jaramillo and Gómez were injured.

1/2 📢It is with great regret that we learn of the events in Kramatorsk. In our opinion, the city near the front, converted into an operational and logistic-military hub, is not an appropriate place to taste Ukrainian cuisine. pic.twitter.com/bcrouwOgln — Russia in Colombia (@RusiaColombia) June 29, 2023

“Russia has attacked three defenseless Colombian civilians. It thus violates the protocols of the war. The Foreign Ministry must deliver a diplomatic note of protest,” Petro wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday, in what becomes the first public statement of frontal rejection of the Russian actions in Ukraine.

“We await the safe and sound return to their homes of Sergio, Hector and Catalina,” added the president.

Russia has attacked three defenseless Colombian civilians. Thus violates the protocols of war. Foreign Ministry must deliver diplomatic note of protest. We await the safe and sound return to their homes of Sergio, Héctor and Catalina. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) June 28, 2023

Earlier, the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “its strongest condemnation of the unacceptable attack by Russian forces on a civilian target in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, in which Colombian citizens Catalina Gómez, Sergio Jaramillo and Héctor Abad Faciolince were affected. “.

Former commissioner Sergio Jaramillo and writer Héctor Abad were injured.

Abad, Jaramillo and Gómez were together with the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, in a very popular restaurant when a Russian missile attack hit the center of Kramatorsk.

According to the Ukrainian Police, 10 people have been killed and more than 60 injured in the missile attack carried out by Russian forces.

