Press Secretary of the US Embassy in Russia Jason Rebholz, in connection with the 25th anniversary of the Council’s formation, assessed the interaction of countries in the region. His words convey RIA News…

Rebholz recalled that the countries cooperate on issues of mutual interest in the Arctic, including cooperation in the Arctic Council. The US values ​​the council’s international cooperation, which “helps maintain peace in the region while enhancing environmental protection, as well as promoting economic development, encouraging research and supporting the region’s indigenous peoples,” he said. He stressed that the region itself benefits from this.

Earlier, the American ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan, said that the United States intends to cooperate with Russia as the chairman of the Arctic Council. According to him, the joint work of residents will help increase the importance of the council as the main platform of the Arctic region.

The Arctic Council was formed in 1996 as a platform for cooperation between the circumpolar countries in environmental protection and the formation of sustainable development in the region. It includes eight countries: Russia, USA, Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Canada, Sweden and Finland.