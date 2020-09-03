The Russian elite turned out to be of low quality, ranking 23rd in the Elite Quality Index. The corresponding report prepared by researchers from the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland in conjunction with the Moscow School of Management “Skolkovo”.

The researchers stated that they have developed an original methodology for measuring the quality of elites and their impact on the development of their countries. In total, 32 countries were assessed by the quality of the elites by 72 indicators. These include economic power, economic value, political power, and political value. Business activity, models of wealth redistribution, the ability of the elite to lobby their interests and general economic indicators were also assessed.

The authors of the report argue that high quality elites are characterized by a model of action in which their activities generate additional value for society. The study also says that low-quality elites appropriate the resources created by society, thereby hindering the development of their countries.

Singapore was the leader with 68.5 points. The “quality” elite is also observed in Switzerland (64.9), Germany (64.2) and Great Britain (63.9). Fifth place was taken by the United States with 63.4 points. Russia ranked 23rd with an elite score of 48.9 points. The elites in Botswana have the same value. China (12th line), Poland (13th line), Kazakhstan (19) and Indonesia (20) and Mexico (21) also overtook Russia.

The researchers emphasized that Russia is characterized by a significant variation between the indicators by which the elites were assessed. According to some criteria, the country was included in the top ten countries under consideration. Thus, Russia received the highest marks in macroeconomic policy – inflation (1st place) and the ratio of public debt to GDP (2nd place).