Western companies fear for their future in Russia now that the Kremlin has confiscated the assets of Danone and Carlsberg. Putin’s friends got them right away. All major Western companies that are still active in Russia, such as Unilever, Coca-Cola, Pepsico and Nestlé, can now have their turn, according to Russian economist Igor Lipsits.
Joost Bosman
Latest update:
21-07-23, 16:55
