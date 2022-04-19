In 2021 and 2022, En+ Group purchased 19 Russian-made buses worth more than 100 million rubles to deliver operational personnel to energy enterprises. By data En+, including two GGAZ minibuses, six LiAZ buses, and four Gazelle buses, three of which are electric vehicles from the E-NN line.

Routes will be planned taking into account the range of electric vehicles, they will be charged at the enterprise’s substations, as well as at the En + charging station network.

According to the head of the energy business of the company, Mikhail Khardikov, En+ Group is consistently developing the infrastructure for electric vehicles in Siberia. In 2020 and 2021, eight electric filling stations were opened in the Irkutsk region, and 10 more are planned to be opened in 2022. “We are installing Russian-made equipment at the stations, which has proven itself in operation,” he stressed.

Employees of En+ Group used corporate transport before, but it was decided to upgrade the vehicle fleet to make travel to the place of work more convenient. The initiative came from the Workers’ Councils of employees of the company’s enterprises.

Oleg Deripaska at the opening of the Taishet aluminum smelter said that local workers should have the same level of comfort as in large cities: “We need to solve social issues over the next three or four years so that people are not promised, as it used to be, but could be shown : you come to the same working conditions and living conditions that Moscow or St. Petersburg guarantees you.

In particular, in this regard, in 2022, it was decided to increase salaries for all employees of the energy and metallurgical businesses by 10%, while in 2021 it has already been increased twice. En+ Group also builds hospitals and mini-cities – modern housing complexes, and participates in the construction of kindergartens, schools, sports centers, playgrounds.