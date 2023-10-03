The Atom electric car from Kama collected 36,000 pre-orders in the Russian Federation

The Russian Atom electric car from the Kama company has collected tens of thousands of pre-orders. Writes about this with reference to the automaker’s press service RIA News.

The start of production of the new car is scheduled for mid-2025. Now the reservation of electric cars from the first batch has been completed, the company noted. Kama announced the start of pre-orders at the end of July this year.

Kama representatives reminded that anyone could make a preliminary reservation. “Atom strives to make electric vehicles technologically advanced, user-friendly, but also, importantly, affordable. The idea is supported by the results – 36 thousand electric vehicles have found their future owners,” the company noted. According to information on the Atom website, it was necessary to pay 7 thousand rubles to reserve a car.

An Italian design bureau worked on the appearance of the new car, and a team of more than 700 people is working on its creation. “Atom” will accelerate to 100 kilometers per hour in 7 seconds and have a power reserve of up to 500 kilometers. Electric cars will be produced at the Moskvich plant, where preparatory work has already begun. The exact price of the car is currently unknown, but, according to the general director of Kama, it will correspond to the mass price segment.

In April, the general director of the Moskvich plant, Dmitry Pronin, promised that the first fully Russian electric car would appear on the market by 2025. According to him, work on the electric car has already begun; now the plant is developing a universal platform that includes a domestic component base: an electric motor, batteries and a gearbox. The plans are to achieve 100% localization of assembly; for this, the company will create a pool of manufacturers of automotive components.