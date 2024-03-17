The Presidential elections in Russia entered their third and final day today, Sunday 17 March 2024. The vote is intended to give President Vladimir Putin, 71, who has dominated Russian politics for nearly a quarter of a century, another six-year term until 2030. The Kremlin staged the vote to demonstrate the supposedly high standard of the population's trust in Putin and support for his war against Ukraine we read in the 'Dpa'.

According to independent experts on electoral laws in Russia and abroad, the conditions of the vote are neither free nor fair: the opposition is excluded and the three authorized opposition candidates are considered loyal to the Kremlin. Numerous reports show that pressure is being put on Russians to participate in the elections. As early as Saturday afternoon, the central election administration reported that more than half of the approximately 114 million eligible voters had voted at polling stations or online.

Several opposition forces have called on citizens to go to the polls on Sunday at exactly noon in their time zone. The queues forming in front of polling stations should give the impression that many people do not agree with Putin and his policies. There are fears that the protest could lead to arrests. Authorities have warned voters not to participate in the campaign, which they say would show “signs of extremist activity.”

Elections take place in 11 time zones in the world's largest country. The first polling stations opened in the easternmost regions of Chukotka and the Kamchatka Peninsula, the latest in the Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea. The final count is expected to be completed by Monday morning. Internationally, the fact that sham elections are also taking place in the occupied Ukrainian territories was particularly criticized. Russia annexed these territories in violation of international law.

Russia reports a massive cyber attack on its remote voting system

Meanwhile, Russian election authorities said Saturday that around 160,000 cyberattacks on the country's remote electronic voting resources have been blocked. The attacks were mainly directed at the voting portal, with 30,000 attacks launched against the remote electronic voting system monitoring portal, said Ella Pamfilova, head of Russia's Central Election Commission. Vadim Kovalev, head of the public election observation office in Moscow, said on Saturday that cyberattacks on Moscow's computer systems had been traced to the United States and Britain: “We see that most of the servers from which the attacks are located in the US and UK, at least that's how they were detected,” Kovalev said. The eighth presidential election in Russia is scheduled for March 15-17. Remote electronic voting will be introduced for the first time in some parts of the country.