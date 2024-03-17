The 'midday protest' marks the third and final day of the presidential elections in Russia. The vote is intended to give President Vladimir Putin, 71, who has dominated Russian politics for nearly a quarter of a century, another six-year term until 2030. The Kremlin staged the vote to demonstrate the supposedly high standard of the population's trust in Putin and support for his war against Ukraine we read in the 'Dpa'.

L'Voter turnout in presidential elections across Russia as of 2pm (Moscow time) hit 66.07%while the percentage of those who used the possibility of electronic voting was 6.89 percent, more than the final turnout in the 2018 elections, in which 67.50 percent of those entitled to vote had voted.

Southern Italy against Putin, long queues at polling stations in Moscow and St. Petersburg

Long queues formed at polling stations in Moscow and St. Petersburg for 'Southern Against Putin', the protest organized by the team of Alexei Navalny, the opponent who died in a Siberian prison in February. The Moscow Times newspaper publishes photos and videos of people queuing at the polls, at the appointed time to express their dissent against the president, as Navalny had requested and as reiterated by his widow Yulia.

The news site Xolod published the video of the long queue of people that formed after midday at the polling station on the Arbat, in the center of Moscow.

Protests also took place at midday in the polling stations of some cities in Siberia, including Vladivostok, Novosibirsk, Omsk, Irkutsk, announced the entourage of Aleksei Navalny, the opposition leader who died last February 16 in the special regime penal colony of Kharp. In Yekaterinburg several hundred people queued at a polling station.

Russian opposition leader Yulia Navalnaya, Alexei's widow, showed up at the Russian embassy in Berlin at noon. A small crowd of people gathered around her, as can be seen in the images released by the Dozhd TV station.

A total of 38 people were arrested in Russia on the third day of voting, the independent organization Ovd-Info said.

Moscow: 35 drones shot down, polling station hit in Zaporizhzhia, refinery fire

Meanwhile, Moscow's Defense Ministry reports having shot down 35 Ukrainian drones in eight Russian regions, speaking of the second largest attack which occurred in the southern region of Krasnodar, where a refinery was hit. While the leader of the Russian administration of Zaporizhzhia, Vladimir Rogov, reported that two Ukrainian drones hit a polling station, causing a fire, but without causing any casualties.

According to the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, air defenses shot down two unmanned aircraft over the Domodedovo district, where the airport is located. Two more drones were shot down over Ramenskoye and Stupino districts. No damage or casualties were reported.

Molotov explodes at the embassy in Chisinau

A Molotov cocktail exploded in the embassy building in Chisinau. Smoke and flames developed in the courtyard of the building where dozens of people were queuing. A man has been arrested. According to witnesses, the explosion occurred while a person shouted “I hate Russia”. Another six seats were opened, but without Moldova's consent, in the Transnistria region.

Moscow: “280 thousand cyber attacks against electronic voting prevented”

280 thousand cyber attacks against the electronic voting system have been prevented since the start of the presidential elections in Russia, reported the president of the Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova. “All Ddos attacks were blocked by our internal data security and protection systems provided by Rostelecom and Roskmnadzor,” she said.

According to independent experts on electoral laws in Russia and abroad, the conditions of the vote are neither free nor fair: the opposition is excluded and the three authorized opposition candidates are considered loyal to the Kremlin. Numerous reports show that pressure is being put on Russians to participate in the elections. As early as Saturday afternoon, the central election administration reported that more than half of the approximately 114 million eligible voters had voted at polling stations or online.

Several opposition forces have called on citizens to go to the polls on Sunday at exactly noon in their time zone. The queues forming in front of polling stations should give the impression that many people do not agree with Putin and his policies. There are fears that the protest could lead to arrests. Authorities have warned voters not to participate in the campaign, which they say would show “signs of extremist activity.”