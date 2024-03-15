Aspiring cosplayers, girls disguised as Barbie dolls, Slavic heroes and even a cartoon of Tucker Carlson, the former Fox anchorman, then fired, who recently returned to the limelight for an interview with Putin. Nothing was missing on the first day of elections in Russia. Especially the eccentricity. At the polls, many decided to give free rein to their art, indulging in rewatchable singing performances, or they showed up dressed as characters from Russian history. A very specific tactic, explains the Moscow Times, to entice potential voters to participate in the vote. In fact, a series of unlikely characters that does not add credence to an electoral process with a predictable outcome.

For example, he voted for a real Barbie. If the global blockbuster was not officially screened in Russia due to the studio boycott, one woman saw fit to show up at a polling station dressed as a doll. Other voters, equally lucky, came across the iconic Soviet-era cartoon character Cheburashka. But the presence of voters in extravagant costumes was not enough. At a polling station of WHO, the pro-war singer Stanislav Mikhailov performed. And a woman in Irkutsk couldn't hold back her joy and she started singing, but nothing memorable.

The Kremlin and Russian media often appeal to history to justify the invasion of Ukraine, drawing parallels between the country's “denazification” and the fight against fascism in the Great Patriotic War. Putin also referenced the medieval state of Kievan Rus to argue that the Ukrainian nation was not distinct from Russia. In that state the bogatyrs were the warriors who later became a symbol in Slavic mythology. But the hero who greeted voters in Transbaikalia arrived with a different message than Putin might have wanted, wishing peace for the “new ruler.” The Insider assured that the man was not arrested for his comment.

Dmitry and Darya Timoshenko from the Sakha Republic did not let their marriage hinder the vote. At the polling station they were greeted by applause dressed in ceremonial clothes.

Russian cosmonauts from the International Space Station were also able to vote, as were residents of Kaliningrad. While in the Pskov region, on the border with the Baltic states, polling stations were set up on buses.

In Buryatia, workers at the Timlyuysk cement plant went to vote wearing protective suits and helmets. In Belgorod, the region on the border with Ukraine which was the scene of attacks by drones, missiles and pro-Kiev militia groups in recent days, some members of the electoral commission rightly showed up wearing helmets. The man who arrived at the polling station disguised as Spider-Man in the Siberian region of Kuzbass had a completely different spirit.