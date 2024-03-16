Second day of voting for the presidential elections in Russia, where at 8am Moscow time 38.5% of voters called to the polls to deliver a new mandate to Vladimir Putin voted. The vice president of the Russian Election Commission, Nikolai Bulaev, highlighted in particular the participation in electronic voting, which reached 82% of eligible voters registered on the Deg platform. Yesterday Putin also voted this way.

Kiev claims cyber attacks on polling stations

Ukrainian military intelligence hacked the electronic voting system of the Russian elections and conducted cyber attacks against the IT services of the United Russia party which supports Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukrinform writes this citing sources from Kiev's military services. “The website of Russian state servants does not work. The voting system lies. IT specialists of the Ukrainian military intelligence have bypassed all protection systems. We will continue until the end of the voting,” Ukrinform's sources reported, adding that There are cyber attacks also against United Russia.

The party close to Putin has meanwhile denounced a “large-scale” attack on all its electronic services. United Russia's Telegram channel reported that to ensure the functioning of the critical infrastructure of its digital services, some “secondary resources” had to be suspended. The party claims that most cyberattacks were repelled thanks to the intervention of Roskomnadzor, Russia's Federal Telecommunications Supervision Agency.