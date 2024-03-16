Pleito extends until Sunday (17 March); Authorities say anyone who tries to vandalize ballot boxes could be imprisoned for up to 5 years

Friday (March 15, 2024), the 1st day of elections in Russia, was marked by acts such as the vandalization of voting boxes and attempts to interrupt voting in several regions of the country. The information is from Reuters.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested after throwing a Molotov cocktail at a polling place in Saint Petersburg, Russia's second largest city and where President Vladimir Putin was born. In Moscow, another woman poured dark paint into a ballot box after casting her vote.

Ella Pamfilova, chairman of the Russian electoral commission, said that people who vandalize ballot boxes can be jailed for up to 5 years.

State investigators said they have already opened a criminal case against the woman who spilled the paint. She was accused of “obstruct the exercise of electoral rights or the work of electoral commissions”.

In addition to the paint and Molotov cocktail incidents, ballot boxes were also burned. See images published on social media:

FAILED MOLOTOV COCKTAIL ATTACK AT A POLLING STATION IN RUSSIA'S ST. PETERSBURG pic.twitter.com/VUG6Z3TqtD — Russian Market (@runews) March 15, 2024

Russian woman pours paint into the ballot box to protest against the falsified presidential election taking place in Russia today. They wouldn't count to voted anyway… pic.twitter.com/FhVWk6BFA9 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 15, 2024

During elections in Russia, ballot boxes are massively set on fire, doused with paint, and damaged. There were also incidents of Molotov cocktails being thrown. 🔥

Detainees say they are carrying out a “secret mission” and film it all on their phones.

Interesting start)) pic.twitter.com/AULR4obavf — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) March 15, 2024

The Russian elections run until Sunday (17 March). If he follows expectations and is re-elected, Putin will assume his 5th term and will remain in power for 30 years. In 2020, he changed the Constitution so he could run again. With the change, he will be able to have 2 more terms. In other words, he has the chance to stay in power until 2036.

This is the first time that voting has been extended over 3 days. Another change implemented in this year's election was online voting, available in 29 regions. Previously, the modality had only been used in the Moscow elections in 2019.

Election observers criticized the extension of voting and online voting. According to experts, the measures could make the transparency of the electoral process even more difficult, which is already the subject of questions.

This weekend's election has 4 candidates, but none of them are seen as a real threat to the current president. Initially, 33 people had registered to contest the elections, but not all of them completed the process, some withdrew from the contest and others did not have their candidacies approved by the country's electoral commission.

Compete: