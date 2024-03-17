The Russian Central Election Commission announced today, Sunday, that the voter turnout rate in the Russian presidential elections reached 65.05% across Russia as of 12:50 PM Moscow time (9:50 AM GMT).

The Election Commission stated, on its website, that “the voter turnout rate in the Russian presidential elections reached 65.05 percent,” according to what the Russian TASS news agency reported. It is noteworthy that the Election Commission’s data does not include the number of voters who cast their votes online.