Shokhin: the Russian economy in 2023 will push off the “bottom” and begin recovery

The next year 2023 may become a kind of “bottom” or plateau for the Russian economy, from which it can push off to start recovery, predicted the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Alexander Shokhin, his words are quoted TASS.

The Russian economy is adapting rather quickly, he believes. “In the spring, we predicted a decline of 8 to 12 percent, inflation of 18 to 22 percent and unemployment at a minimum of 6.5 percent. However, the recession is (now) less than 3 percent, unemployment is at its historically low level and inflation is better than in the European Union in many countries,” Shokhin said.

He called for a transition from stabilization to economic growth. The head of the RSPP noted that in addition to traditional challenges (“half-closed” due to COVID-19, China and sanctions pressure), there are new ones – the likelihood of global stagnation and a recession in the global economy.

Russia risks acquiring a “bouquet of economic and social problems” by the end of 2023, businessman Oleg Deripaska said earlier. In particular, the businessman warned that due to the lack of timely solutions, problems with employment and incomes of Russians may arise.