The originally Russian lawyer and anti-war activist Peter Nikitin was released by the Serbian authorities on Friday evening and was allowed to enter the country after all. Nikitin, 42, who has Dutch and Russian nationality, was refused entry to the country. He has been detained at the airport of the Serbian capital Belgrade since Thursday morning.

Nikitin reports that he has not received an explanation from the authorities for what happened. “I have no idea how I became persona non grata. The only explanation is that this was done on Putin’s orders,” he said. “This illustrates how great the influence of the Russian regime is here.”

He had returned from a visit to his mother in Portugal when Serbian customs confiscated his Dutch passport. “After hours of waiting, I received a document stating that I have been issued an entry ban, without further explanation,” Nikitin said. ,,I was asked to take a regular flight to Frankfurt, where I had transferred. But I have no business in Frankfurt. I have been living in Serbia since 2016, have a residence permit and my two children also live here.” See also Transparency International points out stagnation of corruption in Latin American countries

Nikitin founded the Russian Democratic Society (RDO) in Serbia last year, an association of Russians who speak out against the war in Ukraine. “We organized protests in Belgrade, where thousands of Russians took to the streets.” According to him, that is the only reason why he was not allowed to enter the country immediately.

Objection

His lawyer objected to the entry ban on the grounds that it violated the right to family life. Nikitin also had several contacts with the Dutch embassy in Belgrade. “They are seriously following my case and will also take measures to help me,” he said before being allowed to enter the country.

He spent most of his time on a waiting bench at the airport. “The police officers are friendly and escorted me to the shopping area so that I could buy some food and drinks there.”