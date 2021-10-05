A Russian actress and film director left for the International Space Station on Tuesday. The Russian news agency reports that Interfax. The pair will make a feature film about 354 kilometers above Earth, the first ever shot in space.

In addition to 37-year-old actress Yulia Peresild and 38-year-old director Klim Chipenko, cosmonaut Anton Chkaplerov is also part of the crew, who departed from Kazakhstan around 9 am (local time). The film crew has set aside twelve days for the shooting of the film, titled Vizov (The Challenge), in which a surgeon tries to save a cosmonaut. Before their departure, the two took a training course to learn, among other things, how to move while being weightless.

The space mission anticipates a Hollywood project announced earlier this year. Space agency NASA and the American space company SpaceX of Elon Musk announced in May that they have plans for a feature film with actor Tom Cruise on the ISS. A possible intended date for the shooting has not been given.

Earlier this year, SpaceX took four tourists to space and billionaires Jeff Bezos (Amazon, Blue Origin) and Richard Branson (Virgin Galactic) also made a space flight. It was announced Monday that Star Trek actor William Shatner will be shot to the edge of the atmosphere in a Blue Origin rocket next week.