From: Linus Prien

Russian President Vladimir Putin in conversation with the Chairman of the Duma Vyacheslav Volodin. © ALEXEY DRUZHININ/AFO

More and more weapon systems are being delivered to Ukraine from the West. Threats are coming from Moscow intended to stir up fear.

Moscow – Germany is currently facing severe criticism from its allies, particularly Ukraine. The federal government is being confronted with accusations that it is being too hesitant when it comes to delivering weapons to Kyiv. Currently, the debate revolves mainly around the Leopard 2 tanks.

Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin will probably like even the smallest friction between the allies. The Kremlin is also probably looking forward to the fear of some in Germany, who see the delivery of more powerful weapons as the start of the Ukraine war. The Duma speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, is trying to sow those same fears.

Ukraine war: Putin confidante appeals to European politicians

Volodin is a close confidant of Putin, according to the British newspaper The Guardians reported. Via Telegram, Volodin warned NATO against sending more weapon systems to Ukraine. According to the Duma chief, there will be a “global catastrophe” if the western countries continue to follow their course.

Arguments against the use of weapons of mass destruction would no longer be tenable, writes the Putin confidant. Previously, this type of weapon had not been used in “local conflicts”. Unlike the current situation, however, this was not necessary “because these states were not faced with a situation in which the security of their citizens and the territorial integrity of the country were threatened,” emphasizes the Putin confidante.

It is NATO’s behavior that is leading the world into a “terrible war,” it said. For this reason, the Duma spokesman appealed to European politicians: “Members of Congress, members of the Bundestag, the French National Assembly and other European parliaments must be aware of their responsibility towards humanity.”

Ukraine war: Volodin warns of “technological superiority of Russian weapons”

In his contribution, Volodin also uses the narrative that the West, which he summarizes as “Brussels and Washington”, is leading the world into a new world war. If action continues, as is the case at present, Russia will be forced to take “a completely different military action than today”. He describes the Ukrainian government as the “Kiev regime” and claims that the Russian military is only attacking the infrastructure of the Ukrainian army. Just a few days ago, a Russian missile hit a residential building in Dnipro, killing at least 45 people.

The Duma spokesman recalled an alleged “technological superiority of Russian weapons”. Foreign politicians must therefore “understand that this could end in a global tragedy that will destroy their countries”. Reports about the miserable equipment of Russian troops keep piling up. Apparently they fight with rusty assault rifles. (LP)