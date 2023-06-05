FromLinus Prien close

Will Russia fail in Ukraine? A Russian deputy confirms that Moscow has at least not yet achieved anything in the war. A critique that was not possible a year ago.

Moscow – It is obvious that Russia has not achieved its war goals in Ukraine. Against the background that the Ukraine war – or as the Kremlin calls it, the “special operation” – was supposed to last only a few days, the current situation must be viewed as disappointing from a Russian perspective. The war has now lasted well over a year.

In the meantime, even in Russia, it seems to be possible to state this in isolated cases: Russia has not yet achieved its war goals. That’s exactly what Duma deputy Konstantin Zatulin said last week. A year ago this would have been unthinkable.

Ukraine war: Duma deputy harshly criticizes Russia’s results in Ukraine

“What were our war aims originally?” asks Zatulin, like the American publication Newsweek reported. “We all remember that it was about denazification, demilitarization, neutrality of Ukraine and protection of the people of Donetsk and Luhansk. What have we been able to achieve so far? Nothing!”. Zatulin is extremely harsh on his country and goes even further: Ukraine is of course “dangerous” and there is no reason to believe that Russia will “definitely win” this war.

Ukraine war: Duma deputy doubts neutral Ukraine

Zatulin also has doubts about the goals that were originally set. The deputy no longer believes that a neutral Ukraine is possible Newsweek writes. “If Ukraine continues to exist, it will not be neutral,” said Zatulin. Currently, Ukraine is probably preparing a counter-offensive against the Russian invaders. Western weapon systems, which have been sent to Kiev over the past few months, are also elementary for this.

A point of contention remains whether or not Ukraine should use Western fighter jets in the war against Russia. While the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine is currently not being considered in Germany, allies have a different view of the issue. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently announced that the training of Ukrainian pilots on Western equipment could soon begin. (LP)