Russian dry cargo ship sank off the coast of Turkey in the Black Sea, reports RIA News.

The governor of Bartin province Sinan Guner said that a Russian-flagged dry cargo ship sank in the Inkumu area, and an operation to rescue 15 crew members is starting.

People are in three lifeboats. The rescue operation is complicated by unfavorable weather conditions. There is no information about the victims yet.

Earlier it was reported that a boat with migrants sank in Colombia, five people died. Another 16 passengers on the ship were missing. Migrants tried to get to Panama by boat.