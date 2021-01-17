In the Black Sea, off the coast of Turkey, a Russian dry cargo ship with 13 crew members on board sank. A rescue operation is underway, writes TASS with reference to Anadolu agency.

It is known that the incident took place in the region of Bartin province in the north of the country. The governor of the Sinan region, Güner, said that the crew members are presumably in the boats trying to save them.

There was no information about the dead. At the scene of the accident, the weather conditions are bad, the search operation is difficult.

Earlier in January, in the Sea of ​​Okhotsk, the ship “Heroes of Damansky”, which was carrying 60 fishermen, lost its speed and drifted. The captain reported that the course was lost due to the winding of fishing tackle on the screws. The ship was drifting eastward.