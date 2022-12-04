Scientists from the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry (IBCh) of the Russian Academy of Sciences are completing the preclinical stage of testing a new drug for dementia. The drug, called “Cogniran”, differs from all existing drugs against dementia, as it is based on new principles. It contains a small peptide molecule – part of the human Lynx1 protein – that is able to activate nerve endings in the brain (receptors) that perceive nicotine, and thereby improve cognitive function.

“If you activate these receptors so that they open more often and carry more ions, then they, in turn, will increase the efficiency of neural transmission and memory formation processes in the cortex and other parts of the brain, and as a result, mental function will improve,” said the head of the laboratory. Bioengineering of Anticancer Drugs and Artificial Neuromodulators, Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry, Russian Academy of Sciences Zakhar Shenkarev.

As the scientist explained, mental disorders in patients with neurodegenerative diseases are often associated with the fact that alpha-7 nicotinic receptors begin to work poorly in the patient. For example, in Alzheimer’s disease, neurons accumulate amyloids, accumulations of misfolded protein. They interact with receptors and suppress their work, which disrupts the transmission of nerve impulses and causes dementia.

Having discovered in humans a protein that can activate nicotinic receptors, specialists from the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry, Russian Academy of Sciences, cut out the part responsible for this effect from it.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

“Unraveled Thoughts: New Dementia Cure Is Ready for Clinical Trials”