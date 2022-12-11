Zelensky says at least 1.5 million people were without power; spokesperson says power will be restored

The Ukrainian port of Odesa, a Ukrainian coastal city located on the shores of the Black Sea, was hit by Russian drones on Saturday (10.Dec.2022). The drones were manufactured in Iran. Authorities said at least 1.5 million people were without power. The information is from Reuters🇧🇷

“The situation in the Odesa region is very difficult. After the nightly drone attack, Odesa and other cities and towns in the region are in the dark. So far, more than 1.5 million people in Odessa are without electricity. Only the critical infrastructure is connected and to the extent that it is possible to supply electricity”, said Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, Norway is sending $100 million to restore Ukraine’s power system.

Odesa regional administration spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk said power would be restored. “in the next days”🇧🇷

Before the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, on February 24, Odesa had more than 1 million inhabitants, according to the North American news agency.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook that the south of the country was attacked with drones “Shahed-136/131” of Iranian manufacture. According to the publication, 10 drones were shot down in the regions of Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa.

According to the ReutersIran denies the supply of drones to Russia.

In a publication on Twitter, the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom said on Friday (Dec. 9, 2022), that Iran’s support for Russia should grow. 🇧🇷Iran’s support for the Russian military is expected to grow in the coming months: Russia is trying to obtain more weapons, including hundreds of ballistic missiles. In return, Russia is likely offering Iran an unprecedented level of military and technical support that is transforming their defense relationship. Russia has likely spent a large proportion of its stockpile on its own SS-26 Iskander short-range ballistic missiles, which carry a 500 kg warhead up to 500 km. If Russia manages to get large numbers of Iranian ballistic missiles into service, it will likely use them to continue and expand its campaign of attacks against Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure.”