Russian drones began to fight Ukrainian UAVs using a mesh

Russian drones have begun to fight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) using a mesh. The publication “Strana.ua” reported about the unusual method of fighting in its Telegram-channel.

It is noted that the system is called “Setkomet”. The drone throws a net at the enemy drone, which entangles the propellers, causing the aircraft to fall to the ground.

Previously, specialists from NPP Radar mms created a small-sized radar station (radar) “Iney” to detect ultra-small drones. The station received a database that allows you to distinguish between different types of drones and birds.

In February, Deputy General Director of the Almaz-Antey concern, Dmitry Savitsky, said that the radar field over Russia was expanding to monitor drones at low altitudes, including in dangerous directions.