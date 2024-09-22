Russian Defense Ministry: UAVs of the “Southern” group destroyed a shelter of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Unmanned aircraft units of the “Southern” group destroyed a shelter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Donetsk direction. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“Professionally controlling the quadcopter, the operator flew up to the target and dropped the VOGs (a fragmentation grenade launcher shot, — note from “Lenta.ru”)”, the Ministry of Defense said.

The department added that after the launch of the attack quadcopter with attached ammunition, the drone crossed the line of combat contact. The drone operator began reconnaissance of targets and identified the priority one for destruction.

Earlier, paratroopers ambushed the Ukrainian Armed Forces in one of the areas in the Kursk region, destroying equipment and soldiers. Operators of attack drones destroyed an all-terrain vehicle with a crew, an infantry fighting vehicle and an armored car of Western manufacture, and also hit and immobilized an infantry fighting vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with personnel.