Several explosions were recorded this Wednesday (6) less than 200 meters from the car convoys in which the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, were traveling, just minutes before the two leaders met. find themselves in the Ukrainian city of Odessa.

According to television station Skai, the explosions occurred about 150 meters from the convoy and were caused by a Russian drone attack.

Immediately after the explosions, the Greek convoy deviated from its predetermined path, following instructions from Ukrainian authorities, Skai detailed.

The two leaders emerged unharmed and a few minutes after the incident held the planned meeting.

“We were at the port of Odessa and President Zelensky and his team were giving us a guided tour when we heard sirens and, shortly after, as we were getting into our cars, we heard a big explosion,” Mitsotakis said after the meeting, at a news conference. press alongside the Ukrainian president.

The Greek Prime Minister stressed that this incident is “the best and most vivid reminder” that in Ukraine “every day there is a war that affects not only the front, the soldiers, but also innocent people”.

According to the correspondent of the Greek public broadcaster ERT in Odessa, during the meeting between the two leaders, a ballistic missile attack was also recorded in the city, which is why the sirens sounded and the air defense was activated.

Last Saturday, 12 civilians, including five children, died in this port city in southwestern Ukraine when a Russian missile hit a housing complex.

Mitsotakis's trip to Ukraine had not been previously announced, but it was revealed this Wednesday by the Greek media, highlighting that it was a quick visit to Odessa to meet with Zelensky and show Athens' support for Kiev in the war. against Russia.