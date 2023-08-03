Russian drones hit a series of buildings that housed “more than 40,000 tons” of Ukrainian grain, according to local authorities. In addition, several ships were stopped before reaching the port located a few kilometers from the Ukrainian border with Romania, crossed by the Danube River. The attacks come amid efforts by countries like Turkey to broker a new grain deal between Moscow and kyiv.

“Moscow is fighting a battle for a global catastrophe. In their madness, they need world food markets to crash, they need a price crisis, they need supply disruptions,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video posted on their social networks. In parallel, his deputy prime minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, mentioned that the grains that leave the port are destined for places like China, Israel and various African nations.

The Kremlin’s objective with the attack would have been to hit infrastructure where kyiv allegedly hid “foreign mercenaries and military material”, according to the Russian state news agency ‘RIA’. On the other hand, although no casualties of any kind were reported, the city’s port activities would have been suspended until further notice.

The port of Izmail has taken on great importance since the start of the war in Ukraine, especially with the end of the grain agreement between Kiev and Moscow, which has caused a blockade on the departure of ships with Ukrainian grains through the Black Sea. The port attacked on August 2 connects with the Danube river and from there ships leave directly to Romania, a border country and a NATO member. A first stop to then set sail to other places safely.

There were 37 “Shaheds” in total during this one night. Some of them were shot down. But only part of them. Fortunately, people were not injured. There are hits in the southern areas – Odesa region, our ports. We are doing our best with our partners to increase the supply of air… pic.twitter.com/UZneIfmEKd — Volodimir Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) August 2, 2023



Ukraine is one of the largest grain producers in the world, however, the Russian offensive on its territory has reduced exports of these extremely important agricultural products for Europe, but especially for the Middle East and Africa.

For its part, Moscow is also a large producer of these goods, but remains reluctant to reinstate the grain agreement it had with Ukraine until a month ago. A decision that has put the global grain supply in trouble. Thus, Leaders such as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continue to insist that the Kremlin reopen negotiations.

Türkiye seeks to mediate a new grain deal

According to the Turkish presidential office, Erdogan and Putin had a telephone conversation in which they agreed to a visit by the Russian president in Ankara “very soon”. This with the aim of continuing negotiations for a new grain agreement.

However, the Kremlin’s position is that to accept the deal, the Western bloc has to give Moscow “better conditions” for its own food exports.

“The willingness to return to the Istanbul agreements has been confirmed as soon as the West really fulfills all the obligations towards Russia contained in them,” read a statement published by the Kremlin about the call between the two leaders. Following the conversation, Ankara called a possible agreement a “bridge of peace”.

From Moscow they affirm that the attacks on Ukrainian agricultural infrastructure are a direct response to the explosions caused on the Kerch bridge, which connects the Crimean peninsula with the Russian continental shelf, which occurred in October 2022, and whose responsibility was assumed by Kiev on past July 27.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the CICA summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, on October 13, 2022. ©AP /Vyacheslav Prokofyev

“Neither Putin nor Zelenski are ready for peace”: Lula da Silva

Efforts by foreign nations to mediate peace appear stalled as both sides are unwilling to negotiate an agreement to end hostilities on Ukrainian soil. That is the perspective of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the war in Ukraine.

“Neither Putin nor Zelenski are prepared (…) Brazil’s role is to try to come up with a peace proposal together with others when both countries want it,” the South American president remarked at a press conference for foreign media.

Lula has been one of the most active world leaders in offering himself as a mediator in the conflict, trying to consolidate a group of neutral countries in order to negotiate with kyiv and Moscow for a peace agreement. However, the Brazilian president has been criticized for his alleged favoritism towards Russia, as he is also a member of the BRICS. Some accusations that Lula has denied.

On the other hand, Volodímir Zelenski affirmed that his government was making all the preparations to carry out “a peace summit” this autumn. An event that would bring together more than 40 countries to discuss a possible agreement that would end the war, although Russia would not be invited to the table and the peace plan would be based on Kiev’s proposal.

With Reuters and AP