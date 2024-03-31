CCBR: FPV drones are being adapted to urban battles to avoid “lunar landscapes”

Russian FPV drones are being adapted to urban combat to avoid destruction into “lunar landscapes.” The General Director of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions (CDUS) Dmitry Kuzyakin spoke about this, reports RIA News.

He noted that the developers are creating a line of drones for combat operations inside buildings and assaults in urban environments.

Kuzyakin clarified that it should be a light, maneuverable drone that, if necessary, can literally fly into a hole in the walls and at the same time maintain contact with the pilot.

“In the future, it should help avoid “lunar landscapes” and the demolition of houses during battles,” he concluded.

Earlier, Kuzyakin said that the newest “Joker-10” drones developed at the Central CBD have unique characteristics that help save the lives of their operators. They can lie in ambush for up to a month, turn on and off remotely, and explode when they hit the enemy.