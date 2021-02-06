The Russian drone “Orlan-10” was shot down near the Syrian city of Ain Issa (Raqqa region). Telegram-channel informs about it WarJournal…

This is a combat drone designed to monitor extended and local objects in hard-to-reach areas. It is also used for search and repair work.

According to one of the versions, the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) was shot down by Kurdish formations by mistake, since it was mistaken for a Turkish drone.

The channel writes that the information is partly confirmed by the statement of the Syrian Monitoring Center for Human Rights (SOHR), which records violations of human rights in Syria. She reported that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) shot down a Turkish drone in Ain Iss.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that information from SOHR is unreliable, although it serves as a “trusted and reliable source of information” for Western media. RIA News…