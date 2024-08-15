Kommersant: Drone manufacturers will not be able to fulfill state orders due to financial problems

Manufacturers of civilian drones may fail to fully implement the state order within the framework of the national project “Unmanned Aircraft Systems” (UAS) because they are unable to obtain funds for them, and their own money is not enough. This was reported with reference to several sources, including those close to the government and the Ministry of Transport, writes “Kommersant”.

The main difficulty, according to the publication’s sources, was the problems with coordinating supply contracts with the Federal Treasury, which is necessary for opening treasury accounts through which payments are made.

The article claims that about 15 companies are involved in the state order. The State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK), which has been appointed as the sole supplier, is responsible for purchasing drones. In June, it transferred the first 25 drones to Roskadastr branches, and a total of 2.5 thousand devices worth 4.9 billion rubles should be created by the end of the year.

According to a source close to the Ministry of Transport, less than one percent of the total amount has been transferred so far. The State Transport Leasing Company explained that some manufacturers were not ready to work with treasury support, but emphasized that the advance payment was going according to plan. The Treasury accused the manufacturers themselves of incorrectly filling out applications.

According to the publication, last year the companies were promised to complete the transfer of funds no later than March 2024. Since this did not happen, manufacturers began to take out loans for production and the purchase of components. At the same time, there are no orders for 2025 within the framework of the national project, which means that even if production begins at full capacity in the second half of the year, next year the companies will have to stop it and lay off employees.

According to Kommersant’s sources, by the end of the year, at best, half of the promised drones will be created. The head of the specialized association Aeronext, Gleb Babintsev, fears that responsibility for the failure will be placed on manufacturers who could not influence anything.

Last year, First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasily Osmakov spoke about plans to ban the purchase of foreign drones for the implementation of state civilian orders until the end of 2024.