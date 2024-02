Russian attacks in Ukraine target civilians: on the 9th, a drone attack in the city of Kharkiv (photo) killed seven people, including three children | Photo: EFE/EPA/YAKIV LIASHENKO

The impact of a Russian drone killed five civilians this Tuesday morning (20), all of them members of the same family, in the northern region of Sumi (north of the country), according to Ukrainian authorities.

According to the regional administration, the victims are a mother and her two children, who were in the house where they lived in Novoslobidsk, as well as one of the grandmothers and a relative from another city.

The building, in the Konotop neighborhood, was attacked with a Lancet-type drone, added the regional administration on its Telegram channel, which expressed its condolences to the families and promised that the “crimes of the Russians will not remain unpunished”.

“Today, February 20, at 4 am, Russian terrorists began attacking the civilian population of the municipality, first with drones and then with artillery,” the Novoslobidsk city council reported via its Facebook account.

“A drone with explosives hit a residential building where five peaceful city residents were. As a result of the impact, the house was destroyed and a fire broke out,” he added.

On the 9th, a Russian drone attack in the city of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, killed seven people, including three children.