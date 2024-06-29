A small propeller plane over the skies of Ukraine has earned the title of killer of red drones. As revealed by the specialized sites, The War Zone and The Avionist, which publish photos and videos, this drone hunter is nothing other than a Yak-52, an aircraft for the primary training of military pilots dating back to the Soviet era, designed by Yakovlev Design Bureau has been operational since 1976. Confirmation also comes from what are called “kill scores”, and which can be seen in the videos, which, for those who don’t know, are nothing more than the hit targets that are drawn on its fuselage as was done starting from the Second World War.