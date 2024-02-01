A Russian UAV operator took a Ukrainian Armed Forces military officer who had decided to surrender through a minefield

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operator helped a Ukrainian soldier pass through a minefield to surrender to Russian troops. This was announced by the group commander of the 150th Guards Division of the Southern Group of Forces with the call sign Senior, reports RIA News.

“Sometimes they surrender themselves and go on their own. Recently there was a case: a bird (drone – approx. “Tapes.ru”) one was taken out, he walked under our bird, threw down his weapon, they took him out, and took him prisoner,” he said.

In addition, Senior noted that in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the attitude towards prisoners is noticeably worse than in the Russian troops. In particular, he recalled the accident with the Il-76 that occurred in January, pointing out the lack of pity for prisoners among the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On January 24, an Il-76 military aircraft crashed in the Belgorod region. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, there were 65 captured military personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on board, transported to the Belgorod region for exchange.