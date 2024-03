Russians launched Iranian drones against a residential area in the Ukrainian city of Odessa. | Photo: Igor Tkachenko/EFE/EPA

A Russian attack on the night of Friday to Saturday against the city of Odessa left at least ten civilians dead, including two babies under the age of 1, according to the region's governor, Oleg Kiper, this Sunday. Iranian-made kamikaze drones destroyed several apartment blocks in this southern Ukrainian coastal city.

A woman's body was recovered from the rubble on Sunday morning, Kiper wrote on his Telegram channel, adding shortly afterwards that the body of a baby was also found next to her. “The mother tried to protect the 8-month-old baby with her body. They were found hugging each other”, detailed the State Emergency Service (DSNS), which published a pixelated photo of the rescue of the remains from the rubble.

“The total number of deaths, unfortunately, has risen to 10,” added the institution. Among the victims whose lifeless bodies were recovered yesterday was a woman with her four-month-old baby, as well as a 2-year-old child.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attacks and called for more anti-aircraft defenses from Western allies. “The Ukrainian air shield must be strengthened to effectively protect our people from Russian terror. More air defenses and anti-aircraft missiles are what save lives,” Zelensky said in a Facebook message, accompanied by a video showing rescue work after the attack.