A photo made available by Ukraine’s Emergency Service shows rescuers working in the area where drones hit port infrastructure on the Danube River. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces launched air strikes on a port in the Odessa region of southern Ukraine, close to the border with Romania.

According to the US newspaper The New York Times, spokesman for Odessa’s military administration, Serhii Bratchuk, said port infrastructure on the Danube River had been hit and two personnel were injured in the attack.

The attack lasted more than three hours and involved more than two dozen drones.

Still according to NYT, Brachuk did not specify where exactly the attacks took place, but Ukrainian media reported explosions in the Danube port town of Reni, close to the Romanian border.

This was the latest bombing of Ukraine’s port infrastructure since Moscow pulled out of a deal allowing Ukrainian grain to pass safely through the Black Sea.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that the drones hit fuel storage facilities, but the claim could not be independently verified, according to the NYT.

The attack takes place on the eve of the meeting of the presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The meeting of the two leaders should take place this Monday (4th) in the Russian city of Sochi.

The meeting is an attempt to discuss reviving Ukraine’s Black Sea grain export agreement even during the war, a commitment that for a year helped alleviate a global food crisis.

The Russian move to attack a region close to Romania represents a risk, since the country is a member of NATO and, therefore, is territory covered by the commitment of the military alliance with the collective security of the members.