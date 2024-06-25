Home page politics

The Ukrainian army repeatedly publishes videos of its operations. They are intended to prove, among other things, that international arms and tank deliveries are effective.

Kiev – The Russian drone attack can only be seen late in the video: A US-made M2A2 Bradley tank drives along a dirt road, repeatedly firing at enemy targets. At some point the Bradley passes a group of trees when something explodes on the tank’s left flank. According to the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Army, which published the video on its Telegram channel and to which the Bradley tank belongs, it was a Russian drone attack.

What is special about the incident is that the tank simply drives on with its completely unimpressed crew. The video also shows no further damage to the vehicle. The explosion does not seem to have damaged the armor. The press service of the 47th Mechanized Brigade wrote on Telegram: “As you may have noticed – the crew did not even feel it and continued on their way.” The information provided by the Ukrainian brigade and the content of the video cannot be independently verified.

Russian drone attack on Bradley tank: Video shows that armor is not damaged

The Bradley is equipped with a so-called reactive armor of the type BRATshort for Bradley Reactive Armor Tiles. According to the US magazine Forbes The ODS SA tank used by the Ukrainian army is not used by the US army, which is another reason why the US government was able to supply numerous of these tanks to Ukraine.

Videos like the one described above are a typical stylistic device in the public relations of the Ukrainian army. The army strives to publish videos of combat missions in the best possible quality. One of the goals is to show the efficiency of the use of foreign weapons and tanks. This is to show the international allies that the supplied systems make a big difference in the Ukraine War can do.

Ukrainian soldiers maneuver a Bradley tank in the frontline town of Orikhiv. © dpa/Oliver Weiken

Success for Ukraine: Russia’s equipment falls victim to tanks

thanks to the For example, the Ukrainian army is said to have succeeded in using US infantry fighting vehiclesto destroy significantly more Russian equipment than initially expected. According to the portal Defense ExpressIn the more than two years of the war in Ukraine, the Russian armed forces have lost an average of 150 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers per month. In May 2024, according to the Ukrainian army, 288 Russian tanks were destroyed. These figures could not be independently verified either. (fmu)