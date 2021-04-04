In Russia, there will be a new way of fixing the speed using cameras. The developers of the complexes suggested using dynamic road signs, and automatically controlling violations, writes RBC.

Thus, Russian drivers will be forced to slow down in a new way in difficult weather conditions. For this purpose, a technology appeared, including dynamic road signs and an unusual scheme of fixation complexes. It has already attracted the interest of a number of regions and is undergoing testing.

New road signs, depending on changes in weather conditions, will make it possible to correct information about speed limits, which is displayed on an electronic board. To fix violations, it is proposed to use three traffic cameras at once. The first two will control the moment the car approaches the arch with the information board. As soon as the car enters their control zone, a fixation will take place.

Earlier in March, it became known that Russian automakers planned to be obliged to collect information about the location, speed and direction of movement of cars once a minute, about driver fatigue, road works, and reduced visibility every half hour. Once every 15 minutes, all information must be transferred to the Avtodata platform. The message will contain the VIN number of the vehicle, its category and environmental class, as well as the estimated carrying capacity.