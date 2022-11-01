“Kommersant”: the traffic police from March 1, 2023 will begin to fine drivers for off-season tires

For the use of summer tires in the winter months, and studded tires in the summer, the traffic police will begin to fine Russian drivers. Writes about it “Kommersant”.

According to the publication, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) has resumed work on a new edition of the “list of faults and conditions” under which the operation of the car is prohibited. It is expected that the document will come into force on March 1, 2023.

The out-of-season ban will apply to studded tires, regardless of vehicle category. Regions will have the right to increase the time period of restrictions due to geographical and weather conditions. Yakutia, for example, will be able to extend the winter season until October-March. This standard is already written in the technical regulations, but the traffic police does not fine for its violation. After the adoption of the list, the inspectors will have such a right.

In addition, driving a vehicle with an inoperative anti-lock braking system, non-standard xenon or LED headlights will face fines.

Earlier, the vice-president of the National Automobile Union, Yang Haytseer, proposed punishing persistent violators of traffic rules (SDA) up to deprivation of rights. In his opinion, it is necessary to develop a system of punishments for too many fines for drivers. At the same time, Haytseer noted that for a start it is necessary to determine what exactly is considered a large number.