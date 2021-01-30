The Interior Ministry plans to introduce new vehicle bans from 1 June. In particular, drivers will be prohibited from riding summer tires in winter and winter tires in summer. TASS…

Under the new rules, it is impossible to use a car if winter tires are not installed on all wheels. In addition, only the wheel size specified by the vehicle manufacturer will be allowed. The seat belt buckle should fix the tongue of the webbing and throw it out after pressing the button of the locking device, and the belt itself should be extended and retracted into the reel.

In bi-fuel vehicles filled with gas, each cylinder must have a passport issued by its manufacturer. The already installed cylinder must be clearly marked with the serial number and designation. If the gas equipment was changed during the repair, then the relevant organizations need to issue information about this.

In addition, it is prohibited to use the car if the satellite navigation equipment provided by the manufacturer, the in-vehicle emergency call device or system is faulty.

Earlier in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs warned about the cancellation of cards that did not pass the inspection of cars. Operators who issued a card without a real technical inspection face a fine of 100 to 300 thousand rubles, as well as liability under the article of the Code of Administrative Offenses (Code of Administrative Offenses) (“Violation of legal requirements in the field of technical inspection of vehicles”).