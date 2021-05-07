Russian motorists have been warned of eight non-obvious violations that can lead to a fine. They were listed by the experts of the Autonews portal.

First of all, drivers were advised to always check the presence of both rear-view mirrors, since in the absence of at least one of them, the vehicle is considered faulty. According to article 12.5 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (“Driving a vehicle in the presence of malfunctions or conditions under which the operation of vehicles is prohibited, or a vehicle on which the identification mark” Disabled “is illegally installed”), the violator faces a fine of 500 rubles, and continue driving for the machine will not be able to until the problem is corrected.

Also, motorists were advised to be careful while parking and watch the arrival at parking lines, for crossing which you can also get a fine of 500 rubles. In addition, the portal recalled the prohibition to leave the car under the sign “Parking for residents only”, for which you will have to pay 2,500 rubles.

In addition, the list of unexpected violations included a stop on a security island, as well as parking on rounded triangles when entering the courtyard and other adjacent territories. For this, you can get fines of 2 thousand rubles and 500 rubles, respectively.

You will also have to pay for additional equipment that was not originally provided for by the design, if you install it without a permit. For example, for roof racks, towbars and spoilers.

Separately, the experts identified a parking lot without registration numbers. According to the decision of the Anti-Terrorism Commission, since 2017, unidentified cars are considered potentially dangerous, which gives them the right to take them to the impound.

Earlier in May, Russia criticized the proposal to introduce fines for exceeding the speed limit by 10 kilometers per hour. According to the head of the Moscow City Duma commission on safety, sports and youth policy, Kirill Shchitov, new laws should be aimed at the safety of drivers and passengers, and not at increasing the collection of fines.