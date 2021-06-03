Russian drivers may face a new fine – for exceeding the permissible average speed on long stretches of roads. The portal Autonews.ru warned about this.

Now there is no special article in the law for exceeding the permissible average speed, and drivers are punished according to the same principle as for an “instant” excess. “For example, if a motorist traveled on average faster than the permissible 90 kilometers per hour, first by 30 kilometers per hour, and then 70 kilometers per hour faster, he will most likely receive one maximum penalty for speeding by 40-60 kilometers per hour. – 1,500 rubles, ”explains Autonews.

As the Oko Association of Manufacturers and Operators of Recognition and Photo-Video Recording Systems explained, this is a violation of Article 12.9 of the Administrative Code (“Exceeding the established speed”). Average speed is a method of measuring the speed of a vehicle using two synchronized cameras, which are installed at the beginning and at the end of the monitoring section. “It is based on the formula: V = S / t, that is, the speed is determined based on the time it takes to travel a certain distance,” the publication says. In practice, the first camera records the time the vehicle enters the control area, the second – the time it leaves it.

As told in the Ministry of Justice, now the issue of legislative consolidation of administrative responsibility is being worked out in the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Transport.