Lawyer Redin: from March 1, 2023, road signs for electric scooters and parking are introduced

Russian drivers have been warned about new road signs that will be introduced from March 1, 2023 and included in the new edition of the Rules of the Road (SDA). Agency interview changes “Prime” listed the managing partner of the law firm Position of Rights Egor Redin.

According to him, the new signs streamline the movement of buses, electric scooters and other means of individual mobility, as well as parking.

In particular, the sign “Bus traffic is prohibited” is being introduced – in the form of a red circle with a bus depicted inside. However, its action does not apply to the passage of school and shuttle buses.

A sign is also being added prohibiting movement using personal mobility aids (SIMs), including electric scooters.

An additional plate “Type of vehicle” is also introduced. It will be made in the form of a white rectangle with a person on the appropriate transport. If it is placed under any sign, then its effect applies to persons using SIM.

In addition, there will be signs indicating the charging point for electric vehicles – a white rectangle with an electrical plug inside.

The rules for the use of signs that allow parking only on even or odd days have also been adjusted. Now it is allowed to place cars on both sides from 21 to 24 hours in order to move vehicles from one side to the other.

In October, the government made changes to the rules of the road, limiting the speed of electric scooters and other means of personal mobility to 25 kilometers per hour. The movement of these funds is now regulated by special road signs. Pedestrians have been given priority while traveling with an electric scooter.