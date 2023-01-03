Egor Redin, managing partner of the law firm Positsia Prava, warned Russian drivers on January 3 about the new road signs.

In conversation with the agency “Prime” he clarified that from March 1, 2023, a new version of the Rules of the Road (SDA) will come into force. According to this document, new road signs are introduced to reflect the changes. For example, a sign “Bus traffic is prohibited” is added – a red circle with a bus drawn inside. However, its action does not apply to the passage of school and shuttle buses.

Also, paragraph 3.35 prohibits movement using means of individual mobility, for example, electric scooters. The corresponding sign will look like this: a white rectangle with a picture of a person on such a vehicle.

In addition, an additional sign “Type of vehicle” is being introduced, which clarifies the effect of other road signs. This is a rectangle with a man on a scooter depicted inside. If it is placed under any sign, this means that the sign applies to persons using this type of transport.

Paragraph 8.26 indicates the place for charging electric vehicles. The sign will be a white rectangle with an electrical plug depicted.

As the lawyer noted, a zone sign is being introduced with a restriction on the ecological class of cars by type of vehicle. Previously, this only applied to trucks. The list of exempt vehicles has also been expanded.

According to paragraph 6.4, a “Paid Services” sign (with coins) or a picture of a stroller may be added to a known parking sign if it is a parking lot for the disabled. In this case, the main symbol remains the same, a clarifying figure will be added to the right below the symbol.

In addition, the new version of the SDA establishes signs indicating tourist sites. Separate signs or indications on general signs are drawn up on a brown background.

The changes also affected the signs allowing parking only on even or odd days. Now it is allowed to place cars on both sides from 21:00 to 24:00 to move vehicles from one side to the other.

Earlier, on December 26, Alexei Mityaev, deputy head of the capital’s transport department, said that scooter rides would be banned on the streets of Moscow with a speed limit of more than 80 km/h from March 1, 2023. According to him, the discussion with the traffic police on this matter has already begun. Also, special signs will appear for electric scooters, which will prescribe the rules for driving through a particular infrastructure facility.